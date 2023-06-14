Two officials arrested in Kerala boat mishap

Two officials were held on Tuesday in connection with the boat mishap at Tanur in Malappuram district that claimed 22 lives on May 7.

Senior port conservator V V Prasad and chief surveyor Sebastian Joseph were held. A case under murder charges was already registered by the police and the boat owner and operators were held.

Police sources said that the two officials were found to have committed serious lapses by allowing the boat that flouted safety norms to operate and thereby causing the mishap.

A special investigation team led by Tanur DySP V V Benny is investigating the case. The Kerala High Court had also suo motto taken up the matter.