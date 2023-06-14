Two officials arrested in Kerala boat mishap

Two officials arrested in Kerala boat mishap

The two officials were found to have committed serious lapses by allowing the boat that flouted safety norms to operate

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 14 2023, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 07:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two officials were held on Tuesday in connection with the boat mishap at Tanur in Malappuram district that claimed 22 lives on May 7.

Senior port conservator V V Prasad and chief surveyor Sebastian Joseph were held. A case under murder charges was already registered by the police and the boat owner and operators were held.

Police sources said that the two officials were found to have committed serious lapses by allowing the boat that flouted safety norms to operate and thereby causing the mishap. 

A special investigation team led by Tanur DySP V V Benny is investigating the case. The Kerala High Court had also suo motto taken up the matter. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Boat
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 