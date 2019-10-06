Two pilots die in training plane crash in Telangana

Two young pilots who were on a training sortie died when the aircraft they were flying crashed into an agricultural field here on Sunday.

The aircraft belonged to Begumpet-based Wings Aviation Private Ltd. The accident took place near Sultanpur village of Bantvaram block in Vikarabad district on the outskirts of the city.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft that took off from Begumpet airport here lost control in the rain, came down at a very high speed and hit the ground in a cotton field. The impact was such that the bodies of trainee Pilot Prakash Vishal and trainer Ms Amanti Preet Kaur couldn’t be recognised. The ID card issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security of India (BCAS) helped the local police to relate the ill-fated training aircraft to the aviation academy.

The staff of the academy and the civil aviation authorities at the Begumpet airport rushed to the spot. While the aircraft is completely damaged and mangled beyond recognition the details of the two pilots were not immediately known. The authorities said they will ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Established in 1995, Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy (A Division of Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd) is an aviation training provider. The academy offers both commercial and private pilot training.