Priests defrocked in Kerala after sexual allegations

Two priests defrocked in Kerala following allegations of sexual abuse

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 17 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 19:01 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Two priests of the Tellicherry Archdiocese at Kannur district in Kerala have been defrocked in the wake of sexual allegations. Priests Joseph Poothotatil and Mathew Mullapally were defrocked.

A statement from the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Tellicherry said that the two priests were kept under suspension from church services pending inquiry in the wake of the serious allegations against them. The archdiocese also tendered apology to the believers for the wrong doings from the part of the priests, said the statement.

Even as the church was so far defending the allegations that the priests sexually abused a woman devotee since 2018, now the church is compelled to act as an audio conversation, believed to be that of one of the priests, in which he was admitting the sexual allegations, came out.

Both the priests served in the Pottanplavu parish under the Tellicherry Archdiocese. Father Joseph who served in the parish during 2018 allegedly sexually abused the woman. Father Mathew who succeeded him later sexually abused her, the woman alleged. It was alleged that though the woman complained the matter over phone to the archdiocese, there were no action taken.

The archdiocese's statement also said that as soon as the implicating audio conversation came to its notice, actions were initiated against the two priests. Even then baseless campaigns to tarnish the church's image are going on, it stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Priests
church
sexual abuse

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 