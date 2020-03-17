Two robots in Kerala help contain coronavirus by distributing masks, sanitisers

Kerala has come up with a unique idea to create awareness among people about the deadly coronavirus, which has created panic across the globe.

A government agency named Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched two robots that distribute masks, sanitisers and also educate people on the fatal disease.

Developed by Asimov Robotics, the two robots function at the KSUM's complex. While one robot distributes masks and sanitisers, the other flashes details about World Health Organisation's campaign to stop the menace from spreading further.

The robots also does other tasks like cleaning doors and responding to queries regarding coronavirus. Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor has shared a video on Twitter, where the two robots are seen carrying out the said jobs.