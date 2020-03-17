Two robots in Kerala help contain coronavirus

Two robots in Kerala help contain coronavirus by distributing masks, sanitisers

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched two robots that distribute masks, sanitisers and also educate people on coronavirus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2020, 16:08pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 16:11pm ist
Two robots in Kerala help contain coronavirus (Video screengrab)

Kerala has come up with a unique idea to create awareness among people about the deadly coronavirus, which has created panic across the globe.

A government agency named Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched two robots that distribute masks, sanitisers and also educate people on the fatal disease.

Developed by Asimov Robotics, the two robots function at the KSUM's complex. While one robot distributes masks and sanitisers, the other flashes details about World Health Organisation's campaign to stop the menace from spreading further.

The robots also does other tasks like cleaning doors and responding to queries regarding coronavirus. Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor has shared a video on Twitter, where the two robots are seen carrying out the said jobs. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala
robot
WHO
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 