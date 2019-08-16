Two sanitation workers die while cleaning sewage tank

Two sanitation workers were asphyxiated while cleaning a sewage tank in Nagapattinam on Friday, police said.

Another worker has been hospitalised, they said. Following a complaint from residents of Nambiyar Nagar, three workers were deputed to the area by the municipal administration.

The first worker, who had gone inside the tank, fainted following which the other two jumped in to help him. However, they were overcome by the toxic gases and became unconscious, police said.

Fire and rescue services personnel, who rushed to the spot, found two workers dead inside the tank. The other worker was rushed to the government hospital here where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, police said.

The three workers were working as contract labourers with the Nagapattinam municipality.