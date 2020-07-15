Two Tamil Nadu district collectors test positive for Covid-19

Two district collectors, who were at the forefront of the Covid-19 containment efforts in their respective regions, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani and his Kancheepuram counterpart P Ponniah tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. While Rajamani’s swab sample returned positive in the morning, the Ponniah test result was confirmed in the evening.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Sources said both are receiving treatment and their conditions were stable. This is the first time district collectors are testing positive for the virus. Three ministers and over half-a-dozen MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past.