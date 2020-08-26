Two TN institutes to conduct second and third phase of Covishield trials

Tamil Nadu’s premier medical institute and a private medical college in Chennai will on August 31 begin trials for the second phase of Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University.

Madras Medical College (MMC) and Sri Ramachandra University are among the 17 institutes in the country that have been chosen for the phase-II and III of the Covishield vaccine.

Already, another private medical college, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, here is conducting trials of Covaxin, another Coronavirus vaccine candidate developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said in a statement on Wednesday that the vaccine will be administered to 300 volunteers in total by the two institutes as part of the trials. MMC attached with the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) is the premier medical institute in Tamil Nadu.

He said the Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr T Selva Vinayagam has been appointed as the principal investigator of the study. “After the end of the phase-II trial, the phase-III trials will begin after which the vaccine will be administered to the common man,” Vijayabhaskar said.

Sources said the second phase of trials in both institutes will be launched on August 31 with candidates receiving the vaccine shots. While the vaccine has been developed by the Jenner Institute, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has tied up with British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine for use here.

Prof. S. P. Thyagarajan, Professor of Eminence and Dean (Research) Sri Ramachandra University, told DH that the ethical committee clearances have come, and the institute was in the process of getting the volunteers screened.

“We are starting the second phase of trials at our institute on Monday. We have received all the necessary clearances. We will be administering shots to all the study subjects and will monitor them for about three months,” Prof. Thyagarajan said.