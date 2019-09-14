Two Vets booked for death of KCR’s pet dog Husky

Two veterinary doctors of a private clinic here were booked for death of pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Husky, one of the nine pet dogs at the CM's residence, Pragathi Bhavan, died after a brief illness.

According to Banjara Hills police Dr. Lakshmi and Dr Ranjit of Animal Care Clinic at Road number 4, have been booked on charge of ‘playing mischief by killing an animal’ (Indian Penal Code section 429 and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Willful and unreasonable administration of any injurious drug or injurious substance to animal).

The eleven-month-old Husky, which was active, suddenly fell ill on Tuesday. The staff at the residence called Dr Ranjit at around 11 am on Wednesday. After examining the dog, he said it is down with a 101-degree fever. After initial treatment, the dog was shifted to his clinic in Banjara Hills and later shifted it to Animal Care Clinic at Panjagutta. However, Husky suffered breathlessness and passed away.

Efforts to reach the doctors proved unsuccessful. The hospital staff said Dr. Lakshmi was out of station and Dr. Ranjit did not turn up at the hospital today and was not willing to speak on the issue.

What about Dengue deaths?

“Won’t the people of the so-called Golden Telangana deserve the same value that a pet dog at Pragathi Bhavan enjoys?” asked TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy in a statement.

He lashed out at the CM for taking the lives of people lightly while according great importance to his pet dog. The Chief Minister has not officially reviewed the prevailing epidemic in the state. He said to have called health minister Etela Rajender, who is on a whirlwind tour of the state, visiting the affected areas.