Two women officers to operate helicopters from warships

Two women officers were selected to join as Observers (airborne tacticians) in the Indian Naval aviation for the first time.

Sub lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh would be the first set of women airborne combatants who would be operating from warships. So far women's entry was restricted to fixed-wing aircraft that operated from ashore, said an official statement.

In December last year, Sub Lieutenant Shivangi joined operations as the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy.

Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh, along with 15 other officers, were awarded Wings on graduating as Observers at a ceremony at INS Garuda in Kochi on Monday.

Tyagi who hailed from Ghaziabad in UP is from a civilian background with her father being a pharmacist, Riti Singh is fourth-generation service personnel and daughter of a retired naval officer, said a defence spokesperson.

Chief staff officer (Training) Rear Admiral Antony George, who presented the awards and Wings, said that it was a landmark occasion wherein for the first-time women are going to be trained in helicopter operations which would ultimately pave way for the deployment of women in frontline warships of Indian Navy.

The officers were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and exploitation of airborne avionic systems. They would serve on-board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.