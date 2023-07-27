Two workers killed in mishap at flyover construction site in Andhra Pradesh

Two labourers were killed in an accident during the construction work of a bridge here, police said on Thursday.

The workers, one from West Bengal and the other from Bihar, were crushed when a 80-tonne pre-cast segment of the Srinivasa Sethu project fell on them in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The segment fell on the labourers when the metallic cable of the crane lifting it snapped, police added.

"The accident occurred around midnight and we could recover their bodies at 4:30 am on Thursday," a police official.

The pre-cast segment was being moved using a crane when the cable snapped and fell on the two workers, who were fitting the bolts under it, police said.

Srinivasa Sethu, a flyover, is being built for the convenience of pilgrims who visit Tirumala to avoid the traffic in Tirupati town.