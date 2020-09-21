Two workers killed in quarry blast in Kerala

Two workers killed in quarry blast in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 11:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Two workers were killed in a blast that occurred at a building adjacent to a quarry in Malayattoor near Kalady in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when explosives kept at the building for quarrying activities allegedly went off at 3 am, police said.

Two migrant workers, who were staying in the building, died in the blast.

Their bodies have been recovered and shifted to a hospital at Angamaly, they said.

The reason for the blast is not known, police said adding an investigation has been launched into the incident.

