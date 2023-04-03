Two-year-old among three dead as man sets co-passengers ablaze in moving train in Kerala

Three persons were killed and nine suffered burns after an unidentified person started a fire in a moving train at Kozhikode in Kerala late Sunday.

The incident took place on the Alappuzha - Kannur executive express train around 9.30 pm.

Three bodies, including that of a woman from Kannur district, a girl child aged around two and another person were found on the railway track. Eight who suffered burn injuries included women and children. Four of them suffered serious burns.

Some passengers in the train told a section of media that an unidentified person entered the D1 coach with two bottles of petrol-like liquid, poured it randomly on passengers and the train and set fire. As the fire spread, some passengers pulled the train's chain and as the train stopped, the accused managed to escape. He was also suspected to have suffered burns. Passengers managed to put out the fire.

The passengers ran helter-skelter and it was suspected that the three died after jumping from the moving train. Their bodies were found by Monday early hours during a search on the track.

The incident took place soon after the train left Kozhikode railway station. The train was stopped on a bridge after the chain was pulled. Hence, chances of passengers jumping from the bridge were also not ruled out.

Kozhikode city police commissioner Rajpal Meena said that efforts were on to nab the accused.

The police recovered a bag from the track. CCTV footage from buildings near the track is being verified.

The train resumed its journey and reached Kannur. The coach in which the incident occurred was sealed by the police.