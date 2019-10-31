Tyre change: Kerala minister blames it on quality

A Kerala minister has triggered a discussion in the social media on the 'poor' tyre life of Toyota Innova Crysta as he argued that the 34 tyre changes that his vehicle had to undergo in last two years proved the poor quality of tyres. Many even tagging Toyota India on the discussions, demanding a clarification from the Japanese automobile maker.

Kerala Power Minister M M Mani was being widely trolled in the social media over the last couple of days after an RTI reply stated that tyres of the minister's Innova Crysta were changed 34 times in about two years.

Mani, who often used to react to such allegations with rustic comments, however, seemed to be more serious this time as he came up with an explanation on the social media that the poor tyre quality of Toyota Innova Crysta was the reason for the tyre changes. He claimed that the normal tyre life of Toyota Innova Crysta was only around 20,000 km. For his vehicle, which did around 1.25 lakh kilometres, the tyre life was only 14,597 km as he had to frequently travel to his constituency and home town in the high-ranges of Idukki district.

Many others joined the bandwagon by posting concerns on Toyota India's social media page on the low tyre life of one of the most sought-after vehicles. One user even said that a group of 30 friends including him, was planning to buy 30 Innova Crystas, but they were now having second thoughts. Toyota India reportedly reacted to the concerns raised, by sending personal messages to those who raised concerns, assuring to look into the matter.

Social media was also flooded with comments against the minister with some even quipping that the minister was trying to revive the rubber sector, while some suggested that metal tyres be provided to the minister.

What was more embarrassing to the minister was that the tyre changes done to the vehicles of his cabinet colleagues and the chief minister were much lower.