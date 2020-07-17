UAE consulate gunman attempts to end life; Mystery over Kerala gold smuggling deepens

Mystery over the Kerala gold smuggling case using diplomatic cover deepened as a police gunman of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly made a bid to end his life by severing his nerves.

Gunman Jayagosh, who was a civil police officer with Kerala police, was reported missing since Thursday night from Thumba in the city. On Friday morning when a police team spotted him, he reportedly severed his left wrist using a sharp object. He was also saying that he did not commit anything wrong. He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital and his condition was reportedly stable.

Jayagosh, who is a civil police officer with the Kerala police, has been serving as gunman at the consulate for quite some time. His relatives informed local police on Thursday night that he was missing. He was also said to be quite restless over the last few days.

Police suspect that the fresh developments could be linked to the arrest of two former employees of the consulate in connection with the gold smuggling case and the charge d affairs of the consulate Rashed Khamis Al Ashmia reportedly leaving India soon after the customs sought permission through the Ministry of External Affairs for quizzing him.

Meanwhile, the MEA was learnt to have sent a reminder to the UAE Embassy in Delhi as there was no reply to the earlier letter seeking permission for taking the statement of Rashid.

Customs on July 5 seized 30 kilogram gold from a baggage with a diplomatic tag addressed to the charge d affairs. Former employees of the consulate, Sarith P S and Swapna Suresh, were already held in this connection, apart from six other members of the racket.