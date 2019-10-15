Uber driver attacked, injured by passengers in Kerala

An Uber taxi driver in Kerala was attacked on the head with an iron rod by two people who had hired the vehicle, before they escaped with the car early on Tuesday, police said.

The injured driver was left bleeding on the roadside. The car was later found abandoned near Kalady in Ernakulam district, they said.

The Highway police, who were on patrol duty, saw the driver, Rajesh, and took him to the hospital. The incident occurred around one am Tuesday, they added.

Rajesh said two people had booked the vehicle for a journey to Puthukkad. When the taxi reached Amballur, they attacked the driver and left him on the road, before escaping with the vehicle.