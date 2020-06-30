UDF expels Kerala Congress faction led by Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) party’s faction led by founder leader K M Mani’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani was expelled from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accusing it of not following an understanding to share a panchayat president post with the faction led by veteran leader P J Joseph.

Kerala Congress (M) founded by K M Mani was a key constituent of the UDF over the last 38 years, except for brief exists in between. The party was enjoying considerable support in Kottayam and Idukki districts. However, the party suffered a major embarrassment after in lost the Pala seat held by K M Mani for 54 years until his death last year. Of the five MLAs of Kerala Congress (M) party, Jose K Mani enjoyed the support of two.

The present row is over Kottayam district panchayat post. As per an understanding made last year, the panchayat president post was shared between the Mani and Joseph factions and Sebastian Kulathungal of the Mani faction was made the president for eight months. But now the Mani faction reportedly refused to leave the post to the Joseph faction, despite directive of UDF leaders.

UDF convenor and Congress leader Benny Behanan said that Jose K Mani had not followed the instruction of the UDF leadership and hence they have no right to continue in the front.

Jose K Mani termed the decision as an political injustice towards. It was indeed K M Mani, who stood with the UDF over the last 38 years and played key role in building up the front that was being expelled. The party steering committee meeting on Tuesday would take a decision of further course of action.

Within hours of the Mani faction’s expulsion from UDF, the BJP sent a welcome gesture with BJP state president K Surendran saying that any parties that accept Narendra Modi’s policies can join hands with BJP. The CPM-led Left front might also explore the options of wooing the faction.