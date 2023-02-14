UDF launches protest across Kerala against Left govt

UDF launches day and night protest across Kerala against Left govt's tax proposals

They alleged the government has made life difficult for the common man 'while indulging in splurging of public money'

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 14 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 11:24 ist
United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders during their 'Raj Bhavan March' protest against the Central government's new farm laws, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

 The Congress-led UDF began a day and night protest against the tax proposals announced by the Left government in the budget presented in the Kerala Assembly on February 3. Launching the protest in front of the state secretariat here and the collectorates in 13 districts on Monday, the opposition front demanded withdrawal of "all anti-people recommendations" from the state budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Talking to PTI, M M Hassan, convener of UDF said the day and night protest is just a token and UDF will intensify the agitation till the government withdraws the "anti-people taxes" proposed in the budget. Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan inaugurated the protest in Kozhikode.

Also Read — Opposition MLAs launch indefinite stir in Kerala Assembly over fuel cess

Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan alleged that the Congress and the Youth Congress workers were being arrested widely in the name of clearing the route for the CM's convoy. "The Supreme Court has ordered that there should be no preventive detention.

On the basis of which Act, Congress workers are taken into custody? Why is the Chief Minister afraid?" he asked. Satheeshan will inaugurate the concluding function in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Congress leaders lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for introducing a two per cent fuel cess and for increasing the water tax.

They alleged the government has made life difficult for the common man "while indulging in splurging of public money."

