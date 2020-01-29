UDF MLAs stage walkout as Kerala Guv begins address 

United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs staged a walk-out from the assembly as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan began his address.

Earlier, the MLAs raised slogans of "recall Governor" when state assembly marshals escorted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to his chair. The incident took place when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan ushered Khan to the assembly hall for presenting the policy address.

#WATCH Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs block Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrives in the assembly for the budget session. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also accompanying the Governor. pic.twitter.com/oXLRgyN8Et — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Though the chief minister and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they didn't budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of CAA. After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan begins delivering policy address in State Assembly after watch and ward helped him enter the dais amidst attempts by MLAs of Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front to block him. @DeccanHerald — Arjun Raghunath (@arjunraghunath) January 29, 2020

As soon as the Governor reached the dais, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after it's completion. When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit in protest at the gate of the Assembly.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has expressed his dissent against the anti-CAA contents in the left front government's policy address. He read out the portion in Assembly after expressing his dissent.

