UDF MLAs stage walkout as Kerala Guv begins address 

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 29 2020, 09:32am ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 10:48am ist
United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs staged a walk-out from the assembly as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan began his address. 

Earlier, the MLAs raised slogans of "recall Governor" when state assembly marshals escorted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to his chair. The incident took place when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan ushered Khan to the assembly hall for presenting the policy address.

Though the chief minister and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they didn't budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of CAA. After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias.

As soon as the Governor reached the dais, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after it's completion. When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit in protest at the gate of the Assembly. 

Kerala Governor Arif  Mohammed Khan has expressed his dissent against the anti-CAA contents in the left front government's policy address. He read out the portion in Assembly after expressing his dissent.

(With inputs from PTI)

