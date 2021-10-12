UDF slams ruling LDF in Kerala for delay in preparing Coastal Zone Management plan

Opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday slammed the LDF government in Kerala alleging lapses and delay in its preparation of the Coastal Zone Management plan and staged a walkout in the state Assembly protesting over the latter's stand not to discuss the matter in the House.

Moving a notice for an adjournment motion, the opposition said an expert panel to prepare the plan and submit it to the Centre was set up only in July and accused the government of viewing the matter lightly. They also said despite Covid-related issues, states like Maharashtra had submitted the plan to the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said the preparation of the action plan was a time-consuming process and the government was unable to complete all its mandatory procedures due to the Covid situation in the state. The functioning of the government, as well as the life of the people, had not been smooth for the last two years in the wake of the pandemic, he said during the zero hour.

"Public hearing is the most significant factor in the completion of the draft notification. Everyone knows that the situation was not conducive to that and it was difficult to go into such a procedure," Vijayan said.

However, as soon as the situation was favourable, the state government went ahead with necessary proceedings without any delay, he said, adding that the Left government has a development policy that balances nature conservation, coastal management and people's life.

"The state government proposes an eco-friendly development policy. Our stand is to implement environmental protection with the participation of people. Steps to protect the livelihood of people as well as to maintain the ecological balance will be taken," the Chief Minister said.

Extensive awareness programmes would be implemented and mass participation of people would be ensured for that, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said it was for the government to prepare the action plan as per the 2011 notification and gain the Centre's approval. However, the plan, which was supposed to be given within six months, had not been submitted even after three years, he alleged, adding that it showed the "careless and indifferent" approach of the state government.

Based on the Chief Minister's reply, Speaker M B Rajesh denied leave for the motion, prompting the opposition to stage a walkout.

