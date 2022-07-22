UDF woman MLA gets threat letter warning of consequences if she criticised Kerala CM

UDF legislator and RMP leader K K Rema on Friday lodged a police complaint after receiving an anonymous letter warning her of dire consequences if she continued to be critical of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government in the state.

Rema was in the news recently for her intense criticism against Vijayan and the Left government during the just concluded state Assembly session and also over Marxist legislator M M Mani's controversial remarks against her, which he was forced to withdraw following the Speaker's ruling.

She received the letter at the MLA hostel here and it was found to be dispatched from Kannur district in north Kerala. Dated July 15 and undersigned as 'Payyannur Comrades', the letter was written in a rude language addressing the woman MLA as "edi Reme" (a casual and disrespectful way of addressing a woman).

The letter sought to know whether she had any idea about the great organisation called CPI(M) and accused her of "shamefully" securing Congress votes to become an MLA. The letter described the CM as "njangalude ponnomana puthran" (our beloved son) and Mani, who had harshly criticised Rema, as "Mani chettan" (brother).

The unknown persons, who have written the letter, also claimed that the ruling CPI (M) and its leaders had no role in the murder of her slain husband T P Chandrasekharan. A CPI(M) rebel, Chandrasekharan was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala.

Rema told the media that she handed over the threat letter and a complaint in this regard was lodged with state DGP Anil Kant. She also said it was not the first time that she was receiving such letters warning her of dire consequences and she was least bit scared and would continue her criticism against Vijayan and the Left government.