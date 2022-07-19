Udhayakumar replaces O Panneerselvam as AIADMK's deputy leader in Assembly

Udhayakumar replaces OPS as AIADMK deputy floor leader

R B Udhayakumar and O Panneerselvam. Credit: Facebook/@R.B.Udhayakumar and IANS Photo

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.

Former minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK's deputy leader in the Assembly, the party's interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said. In a press release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.

Read | AIADMK MLAs to meet on July 17 with Presidential polls, Panneerselvam's successor on agenda

Also, Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, he said. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.

