Udhayanidhi meets PM Modi in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and demanded that the state be given the opportunity to host ‘Khelo India’ events in the future. He also discussed Tamil Nadu’s demand for exemption from NEET for admission into medical colleges.

Meeting Modi for the first time after he was sworn in as a minister in December 2022, Udhayanidhi said politics was not discussed during the deliberations between him and the Prime Minister. Udhayanidhi’s meeting with Modi assumes significance as the Sports Minister is now being projected as the No. 2 of the cabinet headed by his father M K Stalin.

Udhayanidhi said he discussed several issues relating to the portfolios he handles with Modi and demanded that the Union Government provide an opportunity to Tamil Nadu to hold ‘Khelo India’ events. “I also spoke about our plans to build mini stadiums in all 234 assembly segments in the state and he was very keen on the scheme. He also shared his experiences of building sports-related infrastructure as Chief Minister,” the DMK youth wing secretary told reporters.

The minister said he told the Prime Minister that Tamil Nadu needs exemption from the NEET exam and that the DMK’s legal struggle on the issue will continue. “He gave an explanation on NEET but I conveyed to him the mindset of the people of Tamil Nadu. He listened to what I said,” he added.

Udhayanidhi also said the Prime Minister enquired about his father Stalin’s health and that he expressed condolences to Modi on the demise of his mother.