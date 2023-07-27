UK and TN launch key environment-related projects

UK’s Environment and Forest Minister Therese Coffey and Climate Minister Graham Stuart launched key projects here on Thursday, setting new milestones in the strategic climate partnership between the United Kingdom and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is planning to set up a Botanical Garden in Chengalpattu district to conserve and propagate native plant species of Tamil Nadu, including rare, threatened and endangered species in technical partnership with Kew Gardens of London.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change & Forest), and Richard Deverell, Director of Kew Garden. The MoU commits to Kew providing advice and expertise around landscape planning, plant collection development, botanic garden management and other related matters to Tamil Nadu.

UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT’s) Mangrove project was launched by Therese Coffey and the project demonstrates how community MRV (Measuring, Reporting & Verification) can be codesigned, coproduced, and implemented through inclusive community- based mechanisms.

Keystone Foundation located in the Nilgiris bagged this project after a competitive process. The project will work in 3 climate- smart villages, focusing on three ecosystems – forests, mangroves and wetlands – selected in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Government.

The project will specifically build capacities of forest communities – tribals of the Nilgiris District; fisherfolk of Pichavaram mangrove ecosystem in Cuddalore district; and small-holder subsistence farmers and agricultural labourers, living in inland areas of the wetland of Coimbatore district.

As part of this initiative, the ministers jointly released the green rating framework for industries to motivate businesses to take up low-carbon commitments and action to advance the state government’s climate change ambitions of achieving net zero before 2070.