Ukraine groom, Kerala bride register marriage online

The Kerala High Court recently granted a nod to the couple to register the marriage online as the bridegroom could not come down due to Covid

  Oct 23 2021, 22:29 ist
A formal online marriage registration, considered to be the first of its type, happened in Kerala on Saturday.

Bridegroom Jeevan Kumar in Ukraine and bride Dhanya Martin hailing from Thiruvananthapuram registered their marriage online with the state registration authorities.

The Kerala High Court recently granted a nod to the couple to register the marriage online as the bridegroom could not come down due to Covid. 

The bride, accompanied by her parents reached the sub-registrar office at Punalur in Kollam district, which is the native place of the bridegroom. The bridegroom appeared online and his father signed the register on his behalf. Higher authorities of the registration department reviewed the procedures online. The marriage certificate was handed over to Dhanya.

