UN Women ties up with Kerala Gender Park

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 00:22 ist
UN Women, the United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women, entered into an agreement with the Kerala government's Gender Park that has been initiating gender equality activities.

UN Women will be offering project development and capacity building for the Gender Park for the empowerment of women in South Asia. Gender Park will be developed into a South Asia hub for gender-related activities. A Gender Data Centre at Kozhikode campus is one of the highlights of the tie-up with UN Women.

UN Women Deputy Country Representative Nishtha Satyam and Gender Park Chief Executive Officer P T M Sunish signed the MoU in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja.

Satyam lauded various women empowerment initiatives of Kerala like She Taxi, jobs for transgender persons and stress management amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

