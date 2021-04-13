Unaccounted cash reportedly seized from Kerala IUML MLA

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out raids at the house of the Indian Union Muslim League MLA in Kerala K M Shaji as part of an inquiry into a bribery allegation and complaint amassment of illegal wealth allegations against him.

There are unconfirmed reports that unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh was recovered from him and the MLA maintained that it was meant for a real estate deal of another person. He also sought time to produce evidence for the source of the money. The raids that began in the morning at his house in Kozhikode and Kannur districts were continuing till late in the night.

Shaji, who is MLA of Azhikode in Kannur, was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate also earlier. He faced allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a government-aided school management for upgrading high school to higher secondary school.

Shaji is a candidate in this Assembly elections also from his sitting seat.