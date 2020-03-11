Uncivilised: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Centre's coronavirus notice

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded that the Centre withdraw the directive insisting on COVID-19-negative certificate from Indians who wish to return from COVID-19-hit countries.

Vijayan, who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in the state assembly that the Centre's stand against the Indians facing hardships in other countries was an uncivilised one. The Kerala Assembly would consider passing a resolution against it.

According to the letter sent to the PM, the circular issued by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 5 stipulated on COVID-19-negative certificates from persons to enter India from the virus-affected countries like Italy and South Korea. As a result, many Indians are stranded in airports of Italy for want of this certificate as foreign authorities were testing only those with symptoms of COVID-19.

Vijayan suggested that instead of insisting on certificates from Indians from these countries to return home, they should be screened at the Indian airports and quarantined.

Many Malayalis stranded in airports in Italy have conveyed their plight through video calls. Even though they had tickets, they were not able to travel owing to unavailability of the COVID-19-negative certificate.

The Kerala Chief Minister urged the Centre to take steps to address the concerns of Indians who face the threat of overseas job loss as they could not go abroad owing to flight cancellations and travel bans due to COVID-19.