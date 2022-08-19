Unfair to term schemes for poor as freebies: YSRCP leader approaches SC

The YSRCP said it would be unfair to call government schemes helping improve the lives of the poor, needy people and raise the nation’s productivity as ‘freebies’ or ‘rewari’.

The party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention in a PIL filed by a BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay wanting regulation on election manifestos while holding political parties responsible for their poll promises.

In his submission to the apex court which is reviewing the “freebies” matter, Vijayasai said that AP government schemes like Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa have been contributing immensely to the state. “Putting such schemes in the ‘freebies’ bracket with disregard to their goals and purpose is condemnable,” the YSRCP Parliamentary party leader said.

“There is a vast difference between welfare schemes and freebies. Welfare schemes are necessary to eradicate poverty,” Vijayasai further said in a tweet on Thursday.

Last month, PM too spoke against the rewari culture. Modi’s statements drew sharp reactions from the Opposition parties including the TRS.

Though the YSRCP is on friendly terms with the BJP-led government at the centre, the Jaganmohan Reddy administration is betting big on its welfare schemes, several handouts to various sections of the society in order to retain power in 2024.