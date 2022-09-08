'Unfortunate that Gandhi family did not consider views of G-23 leaders,' says Kerala PCC President Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran lamented that the Gandhi family did not consider criticism from the G-23 group of party leaders. He said that if Shashi Tharoor contested for the Congress president's post, the party cadres would be asked to take a stand as per their conscience.

In an interview with a Malayalam television channel on Wednesday, Sudhakaran said that he and many other leaders had urged the Gandhi family as well as those close to the family to consider the views of the G-23 leaders and ensure that they kept a healthy relationship with them.

"Unfortunately, things have happened in the party," he said. "In politics, leaders would have their own understanding and political views. They would not change it even if others insist."

Sudhakaran said that since Rahul Gandhi had already expressed that he did not want to be the party president, it presented a strong opportunity for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Many are backing Ashok Gehlot as party president," he said. "The Gandhi family also wishes that Gehlot becomes the president."

If Tharoor contested for the post, that would also be accepted by the party, according to Sudhakaran. "Naturally we will ask the party cadres to go for conscience voting," he said. "There is no confusion on it."

Sudhakaran also slammed as "baseless" the reports that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) might quit the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and join the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. "It was a dream of a section that the IUML would leave the UDF," he said. "It will not happen. If the IUML ends its tie-up with the Congress, it would lose its identity."