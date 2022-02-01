Union budget a “golmaal," says Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has described the union budget as a “golmaal" and useless, purposeless.

The entire budget speech by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM said, is a jugglery of words, heaping praises on the central government while putting the common man like the salaried class to depression.

Rao said the measures for the welfare of the farm sector are nil and the Budget has nothing to offer for the hand-loom sector too.

“The budget introduced by the Centre is directionless and has utterly disappointed the SC, ST, BC, minorities, farming community, the poor, people in hereditary professions, and employees,” the TRS chief said.

“It is unfortunate that the Budget did not propose a revision in the income tax slabs. Both the employees and trading community were anxiously looking forward to the change in the IT slabs but they had put a lid on their hopes.”

The Budget has clearly shown that the centre is neglecting the public health, basic infrastructure sectors, Rao alleged.

“All over the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus was on developing health infrastructure, but not for our central government. No efforts were made to expand the medical and health sector. It is surprising that the Centre seems is not bothered about public health,” the CM said.