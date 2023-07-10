Union minister calls on Kerala bishop amidst criticisms over Manipur

Facing flak over Manipur, Union minister meets bishop

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath.

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 10 2023, 07:31 ist
Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. Credit: Twitter/ @RanjanRajkuma11

Close on the heels of criticism by many Christian bishops in Kerala against the BJP over the Manipur violence, a union minister called on a bishop in Kerala on Saturday.

He later told reporters that the meeting was positive. He said that the bishop was also appealing to the institutions under him for restoring peace in Manipur. He also said that the people would understand that there was no mistake on the part of the BJP governments at Manipur and at the centre for the tension in Manipur.

Singh alleged that the blunders committed by the Congress that ruled Manipur for years was the reason for the present tension. There was massive corruption and maladministration by the Congress, he alleged.

The union minister's visit is considered as a political move by the BJP in view of the criticisms of the Christian bishops.

A Catholic bishop in Kerala, Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery diocese in Kozhikode, on Friday expressed fears whether Kerala would also witness Manipur model tension. Earlier Malankara Orthodox church supreme head Catholicos Baselious Marthoma Mathews III  and Metropolitan archbishop of Tellicherry (Thalassery) in Kannur district Mar Joseph Pamplany,  had also criticised the BJP over the Manipur violence.

