Union minister faces ire for campaign against K-rail

Union minister faces ire for campaign against Kerala rail project

CPM leaders in Kerala, including ministers, alleged that Muraleedharan was not bringing any development to Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 03 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 19:36 ist
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is a BJP leader from Kerala, is facing the ire of the ruling CPM in Kerala after he stated that the centre would not approve the semi-high-speed-rail project.

Muraleedharan had also faced much embarrassment on Saturday as a family shouted slogans in support of the rail project when the minister went on a door to door campaign against the project in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPM leaders in Kerala, including ministers, alleged that Muraleedharan was not bringing any development to Kerala and was trying to scuttle the state's progress. CPM leaders maintained that it was against the federal norms that a union minister was campaigning against a project that was approved in principle by the centre.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it was unbecoming of a union minister to go on a door to door campaign against a government project. Education Minister V Sivankutty accused the minister of misusing his official position for carrying out a political campaign.

Meanwhile, some agencies engaged in conducting the social impact assessment for the project were learnt to have maintained that it was difficult to proceed further owing to the stiff protest by people.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

V Muraleedharan
India News
Kerala
BJP
CPM
Silverline Project

Related videos

What's Brewing

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

 