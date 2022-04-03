Union minister faces ire for campaign against Kerala rail project

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is a BJP leader from Kerala, is facing the ire of the ruling CPM in Kerala after he stated that the centre would not approve the semi-high-speed-rail project.

Muraleedharan had also faced much embarrassment on Saturday as a family shouted slogans in support of the rail project when the minister went on a door to door campaign against the project in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPM leaders in Kerala, including ministers, alleged that Muraleedharan was not bringing any development to Kerala and was trying to scuttle the state's progress. CPM leaders maintained that it was against the federal norms that a union minister was campaigning against a project that was approved in principle by the centre.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it was unbecoming of a union minister to go on a door to door campaign against a government project. Education Minister V Sivankutty accused the minister of misusing his official position for carrying out a political campaign.

Meanwhile, some agencies engaged in conducting the social impact assessment for the project were learnt to have maintained that it was difficult to proceed further owing to the stiff protest by people.

Check out the latest videos from DH: