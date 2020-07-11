Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits city hospitals, discusses Covid-19

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited different hospitals here on Saturday and interacted with doctors and others on the steps to deal with Covid-19.

"Shri Kishan Reddy (a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad) spoke to the doctors and staff about the details pertaining to testing, facilities and measures to handle the pandemic...", an official press release said.

As part of his visit, he visited the Railway hospital, Secunderabad, which has been designated to provide Covid-19 care upon his request, and also the NIMS hospital at Punjagutta