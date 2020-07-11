Union Minister visits city hospitals, discusses Covid

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits city hospitals, discusses Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 23:07 ist
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited different hospitals here on Saturday and interacted with doctors and others on the steps to deal with Covid-19.

"Shri Kishan Reddy (a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad) spoke to the doctors and staff about the details pertaining to testing, facilities and measures to handle the pandemic...", an official press release said.

As part of his visit, he visited the Railway hospital, Secunderabad, which has been designated to provide Covid-19 care upon his request, and also the NIMS hospital at Punjagutta

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
G Kishan Reddy

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 