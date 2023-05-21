Smriti Irani to launch women's labour event on Monday

Union Minister Smriti Irani to inaugurate women labourers convention in Kerala on May 22

The trade union also said 2,000 seminars would be held across the country and out of those 200 would be held in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 21 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 22:26 ist
Union Minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be holding a state-level women's labour convention here on Monday which will be inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Also Read | Another gaur attack in Kerala, 55-year-old man seriously injured

Besides Irani, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan would also be speaking at the event, BMS Kerala said in a release.

Around 3,000 women workers and labourers are expected to take part in the convention, it said.

The trade union also said 2,000 seminars would be held across the country and out of those 200 would be held in Kerala.

BMS further said that this year it has been accorded the chair of Labour-20 (L20) which is one of the G20 Engagement Groups.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
RSS
Smriti Irani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

 