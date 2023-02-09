V Muraleedharan's house vandalised, probe on

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's house in Kerala vandalised, police begin probe to nab culprits

An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motives behind it

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 09 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 19:00 ist
Union Minister V Muraleedharan. Credit: PTI Photo

Unidentified miscreants have allegedly targetted Union Minister V Muraleedharan's residence here, smashing its window pane, police said here on Thursday.

The window pane of the car porch of his residence at Ulloor was found broken by his office staff at around 11 am today.  After being informed by the staff, the Medical College police reached the spot.

A police officer said they have traced blood drops from the spot.

An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motives behind it, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V Muraleedharan
India News
Kerala
vandalism

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 