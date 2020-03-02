University in Kerala freezes directive insisting on anti-narcotic affidavit from students and guardians

The Calicut University in Kerala has issued a directive that all students taking admission at the university and colleges affiliated to it, as well as their guardians, should give an affidavit that if the students indulge in use or supply of narcotics drugs they would be willing to face any action without warning.

As the circular triggered a row, the university has decided to keep the order in abeyance.

The University vice-chancellor V Anil Kumar told DH that the directive was issued as per the recommendation of the anti-narcotics committee of the university. But since it has not gone down well with a section of the society, the directive was being kept in abeyance. Further discussions would be held on the matter to decide whether it should be reissued or not, he said.

The anti-narcotics committee had prescribed the measure as a deterrence to narcotic abuse which was on a rise among students in Kerala.