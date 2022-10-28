University passes resolution against Kerala Governor

Kerala's Kannur University on Thursday passed a resolution against the Governor and chancellor of the university, Arif Mohammed Khan.

The syndicate passed the resolution saying it was unfortunate that the chancellor was trying to stall the initiatives the state government had taken to make major strides in the higher education sector.

"The chancellor's letter to nine VCs seeking their resignation was an unlawful act. Many amendments in university laws and boards of studies of universities were also not sanctioned by the governor," said the resolution.

Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran is among the vice-chancellors against whom the governor issued show-cause notices seeking an explanation for not quitting the post over flouting of UGC's selection norms in their appointment.