University passes resolution against Kerala Governor

University passes resolution against Kerala Governor

The syndicate passed the resolution saying it was unfortunate that the chancellor was trying to stall the initiatives the state government had taken

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 28 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 18:48 ist
Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala's Kannur University on Thursday passed a resolution against the Governor and chancellor of the university, Arif Mohammed Khan.

The syndicate passed the resolution saying it was unfortunate that the chancellor was trying to stall the initiatives the state government had taken to make major strides in the higher education sector.

Also Read | Kerala Governor withdraws 15 members of Kerala University senate

"The chancellor's letter to nine VCs seeking their resignation was an unlawful act. Many amendments in university laws and boards of studies of universities were also not sanctioned by the governor," said the resolution.

Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran is among the vice-chancellors against whom the governor issued show-cause notices seeking an explanation for not quitting the post over flouting of UGC's selection norms in their appointment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arif Mohammed Khan
Kannur University
India News
DH Education

What's Brewing

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

 