Unpleasant start for Rijiju's CAA campaign in Kerala

A door-to-door campaign for CAA by the BJP in Kerala with Minister of State Kiren Rijiju in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday had an unpleasant start.

Noted writer George Onakkoor, whom Mr Rijiju visited first, openly conveyed his displeasure against the elimination of one specific community from citizenship in the CAA. He said that it would cause concern among members of the community. Mr Rijiju told him that in a democracy every one could express their views.

Sources said the BJP local leaders opted the house of Mr Onakkur as he had participated in some stirs of BJP in Kerala.