Unrest continues in Kerala Cong as groupism persists

It's more than six months since Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was replaced with V D Satheesan as the opposition leader in Kerala. But Chennithala still continues to make statements on the party's stands and strategies to be adopted in Assembly, causing resentment in the Satheesan camps.

Groupism in Congress in Kerala was considered to be one key reason for the party's defeat in the Assembly elections. But even after the shakeup in the organisational structure, there seems to be no end to this.

Congress sources said that Chennithala was mainly aggrieved at the manner in which he was removed from the Opposition leader post. Even as he offered to step down soon after the election defeat, the party national leadership ousted him without holding any discussion with him. Hence Chennithala continued to take up issues, which could be a bid to remain afloat.

The Satheesan camp was much agitated with Chennithala's recent statement that the opposition would move a resolution in the coming session of the Assembly against the controversial amendment in the Lok Ayukta Act. Satheesan was learnt to have taken up with the party leadership his displeasure over Chennithala unilaterally announcing party stands without consultation.

Even as Chennithala and Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran had openly refuted the reports of differences among the party leaders, party sources said that unrest among the leadership might affect taking stern stands against the government, especially since the Assembly session in beginning.

Even with regard to the alleged political intervention of the government in the appointments in universities the differences among the leaders were very evident. Chennithala initially came out with allegations against Higher Education Minister R Bindu for sending a letter recommending the extension of Kannur university vice-chancellor and also moved the Lok Ayukta against the minister, whereas Satheesan preferred to attack the Governor for succumbing to political pressure.

