Untimely rains cause crop losses in Telangana; KCR government assures support

Untimely rains have caused extensive crop damage in Telangana, with harvests gathered in the fields and yields brought to market yards also inundated at several places in the state.

Many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have been receiving moderate to heavy showers for the last few days. The summer showers have offered a huge respite to the public from the scorching heat days before.

However, the ill-timed rains have left hundreds of farmers in distress.

Also Read | Rain brings Bengaluru to a halt yet again



Some of the BRS ministers visited the villages to examine the extent of damage to the paddy harvests, and other crops and assured the state government support in procurement.

In Karimnagar Rural, civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the state would procure every grain brought to the market yards. Gangula said that they have requested the FCI to accept paddy with up to 20 per cent moisture.

“We are also talking with the millers in order to make them buy paddy with 20 per cent moisture. Farmers need not worry. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop loss,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, KCR held a review meeting in the Secretariat on Tuesday on paddy procurement and crop losses due to unseasonal rains.

The IMD has predicted more showers this week and an Orange alert was issued for several parts of Telangana for Tuesday, with a warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hails and gusty winds.