Unwilling to marry, Andhra woman slits fiance's throat

Her fiance treated her like a flower but this Pushpa slit his throat with a knife.

In a bizarre episode, a betrothed woman named Viyyapu Pushpa (22) has attempted to kill her would-be husband, asking him to close eyes to give him a surprise.

Addepalli Ram Naidu (28), a PhD student in a CSIR institute in Hyderabad has instead received the shock of his life when he realized what his lady love did in a split second.

The incident occurred at Komallapudi in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Naidu luckily is out of danger and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Anankapalli town, near Visakhapatnam.

“Pushpa said she wanted to introduce me to her friends. So, we set out on a two wheeler, and at Vaddadi junction she bought some thing at a gift shop. When I asked what the wrapped object was, she said she will show it later. When we reached a hillock, I did not find any one there to which Pushpa said that her friends went to buy a cake for them,” Naidu told reporters.

The spot near an ashram, though picturesque, is sparsely visited especially in the midday time.

“She then asked me to close my eyes saying she has a gift for me. When I was hesitating, she tied her stole around my eyes. As I was removing it, I realized blood oozing from my neck. I called the 108 ambulance service and a relative. She then panicked. We both came down the hillock on the scooty when I felt utterly weak to proceed any further. Two men there took us to a nearby hospital,” Naidu said.

According to the police, the girl first tried to portray the incident as an accident. “But she confessed to the crime on Tuesday. The weapon – a knife she bought at a shop – was also recovered. She is booked for attempting murder,” Buchayapeta Sub-Inspector B Ramakrishna told DH.

Pushpa and Naidu, belonging to the same caste, were engaged on 4 April and their wedding was planned on 20 May. Turns out the girl, slightly deaf, was against the marriage.

“The girl, who studied till intermediate, thought she could avoid the wedding by doing what she did,” the police said.

Pushpa was arrested and sent to 14 day judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos