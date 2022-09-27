Urgent hearing denied for plea against RSS march in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan seeking to recall an order allowing a march by RSS in 50 locations in Tamil Nadu on October 2.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said the case will be taken up in a routine course when advocate N G R Prasad made a mention of the petition filed by Thirumavalavan on Monday. The RSS plans to hold the march on the occasion of its founding day which falls on Vijayadashami in 50 locations in all major cities and district headquarters in the state.

Also Read: Molotov cocktail hurled at RSS functionary's house in Salem

Though the police denied permission for the march, the RSS knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court seeking permission which asked the state government to grant the nod on or before September 28.

After the court order asking police to grant permission to the march, the issue took a political connotation with ruling DMK’s alliance partners like VCK accusing the RSS of trying to “spread hatred” in a “peaceful state like Tamil Nadu” on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi.

Thirumavalavan, in his petition, sought a stay on the single judge order permitting the RSS march. He also objected to the march being conducted on October 2.

Other parties and outfits have also asked the state government to appeal against the single judge order of the Madras High Court.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.