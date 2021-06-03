US consulate hoists rainbow Pride Flag over its Chennai building

US consulate hoists Pride flag over Chennai building

The United States’ consulate hoisted the rainbow Pride flag over the Consulate building to commemorate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month. The flag will remain displayed on the building through June 30. 

 “US President Joseph Biden, the US Mission to India, and the people of the United States stand in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community across the globe as they work toward equal protection under the law, freedom from violence, and recognition of fundamental human rights,” US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said.

To commemorate Pride Month, the US Consulate General Chennai, with support from the American Film Showcase, will virtually screen the documentary film “Share” for students, emerging filmmakers, activists, and others interested in LGBTQI+ issues. 

The June 30 virtual screening will be followed by a panel discussion with “Share” filmmakers Barna Szasz and Ellie Wen, and actor Tim Chau.

