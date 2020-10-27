US Election: Hoarding in support of Trump comes up in Kerala

As the US presidential elections are fast approaching, a hoarding in support of President Donald Trump has appeared in Kerala too.

Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA), a Kerala-based body, has put up a hoarding in support of Trump at Jos Junction, one of the busiest parts of Kochi city.

With the prominently placed hoarding catching the attention of many, CASA is getting positive and negative responses and even abuses and threats.

Also read — Warnings for democracy from Donald Trump’s presidency

CASA state president Kevin Peter told DH that there were several reasons why they support Trump. There was no war during the regime of Trump even as he initiated stern measures against terrorism. His handling of China and his relationship with North Korea are also laudable. Moreover, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump is also giving due importance to the welfare of his country, he said.

CASA is appealing to all Malayalis with US citizenship to favour Trump in the elections. Apart from putting up the hoarding, CASA is also carrying out campaigns through social media. "We have been getting a mixed response. While many were positive ones, many abused and threatened us for supporting Trump," he said.

CASA, which was formed a couple of years back to fight against social issues, is having members from all factions of the Christian community.

The hoarding titled 'President Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence staunch supporters of India', says that "the whole world benefitted by your actions against terrorism. You have made Arabs and Israelis friends. Make America great again. We wish you a thumping victory!".