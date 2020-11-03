US Election: Kamala Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory

As the United States votes in its most crucial elections on Tuesday, residents of Democratic Vice-President candidate Kamala Harris's ancestral village in Thiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu offered special prayers for her "grand victory."

The Dharmasastha temple in Painganadu, 350 km from here, wore a festive look since Tuesday morning with scores of people dotting the premises to pray for Harris's victory. While villagers organised a pooja in the morning, Kalidas Vandaiyar, whose family enjoyed close ties with Harris' grandfather P V Gopalan, arranged for a special abhishekam.

"Kamala Harris had never come here. But her grandfather hailed from our village and we thought it fitting to offer prayers on the day the US goes to polls. Seeking divine intervention is our custom and we are just doing that," a resident of Painganadu told DH over the phone.

Cut-outs and hoardings adorn the village wishing a "grand success" for Harris, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate. Gopalan, who hailed from the village, was a diplomat who worked in several countries and had helped shape Harris's career and life since childhood.

Gopalan's daughter Dr Sarala Gopalan, who lives in Chennai, had donated money for the Dharmasastha temple consecration, in an indication that they want to be connected with their roots.

And divine interventions have helped Harris in the past. When Harris contested the California Attorney General Democratic primary election in 2010, Dr Sarala Gopalan, an obstetrician and gynaecologist by profession, broke 108 coconuts at a temple in Chennai.

Ramani of the village told DH that though Gopalan family moved out of the village decades back, his children had been donating money for the temple's development. "Gopalan's family pitched in to help develop the temple and conduct its consecration by donating money. Mr Gopalan's name still finds mention in the list of donors," Ramani said.

Gopalan's daughter Dr Shyamala Gopalan married a Jamaican Donald Harris and the couple had two daughters Kamala Harris and Maya Harris, a lawyer by profession.

Kamala Harris and her sister had accompanied Dr Shyamala to Chennai often to meet their grandparents at their home in upscale Besant Nagar. Gopalan had taken them for a walk on the Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar.