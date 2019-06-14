Use English, Hindi for official comms: SR to staff

The Southern Railway Chennai Division has directed that official communication between the Divisional Control Office (DCO) and the station masters should be carried out in English or Hindi. In a circular dated June 12, 2019, the Division said that "use of regional language should be avoided to prevent either side not to understand what is being said".

The circular states that the above objective is to improve the communication between the Control Office and the station masters. It further states that responsibility of the Control Office is to ensure that the instruction is passed to every station masters and the responsibility of the station masters is to ensure the actions taken by them is fully comprehended by the Control Office."