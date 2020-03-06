Use houses built for poor as hospitals to treat coronavirus patients: Telangana's plan to fight COVID-19

Telangana’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Etela Rajender has revealed the state’s contingency plan of instantaneously creating an 80,000-bed facility in case of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

While expressing relief over the two COVID-19 suspect cases turning negative on Thursday, Rajender said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told him not to worry about hospital space as about 10,000 beds in the private medical colleges of the state would be made available.

"The chief minister said that if the number (of suspicious cases needing isolation) exceeds, then we would make use of the thirty to forty thousand double bedroom houses constructed for the poor. This would provide us space for about 80,000 beds," Rajender said.

"China had to build a hospital (in 10 days); we can use these houses (as hospitals) at the press of a button," the minister stated in a press conference.

One of the populist schemes of the TRS government, the Double Bedroom Housing for the poor with 100 percent subsidy was launched in October 2015. Such 2BHKs have two bedrooms, hall, kitchen and toilet covering 560 square feet plinth area.

A senior official of the housing department stated the actual figure of these unallotted house units as 1.4 lakh, across Telangana.

"Most of these houses were completed in the second half of 2018. While a few thousand were allotted for the beneficiaries, the rest could not be due to continuous elections – December 2018 assembly, April 2019 Lok Sabha and then local body polls. The government is planning to hand over them from April,” the official, not willing to be quoted, told DH.

Most of these 2BHKs are in the Hyderabad area, in Ground+2 Floors pattern.

Stating that isolation wards are getting readied in other government hospitals in addition to the nodal Gandhi Hospital, minister Rajender said that private hospitals are roped in for Coronavirus treatment. “But the government decides the gravity of the case, care-medication needed and the price they can charge.”

The minister informed that “all the 21 samples from Wednesday tested negative.”

"We received 10 samples on Thursday. Some worried people are coming saying that they can afford the tests. Coronavirus tests are done only in the case of people with those symptoms. Rest need not even wear masks."