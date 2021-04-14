Man lights cigarette after sanitising hands, gets burnt

Use sanitiser carefully: Man suffers serious burns after embers from cigarette set him ablaze

Sanitisers contain up to 62% ethyl alcohol, they are dangerous and highly flammable

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A man in Chennai suffered serious burns while lighting a cigarette after using a hand sanitiser on Saturday night. Ruban (50) had just finished sanitising his hands when the incident occurred at his Ashok Nagar home, News18 reported according to sources.

Ruban's family told cops that when he got home from work, he used hand sanitiser right away, but a few drops of the alcohol-based cleanser fell on his shirt. Ruban was informed about it, but he said that he would change his shirt after a bath and went to the bathroom anyway. He lit a cigarette there, a few sparks fell on his shirt and was soon engulfed in flames, according to the officer.

His family members rushed in and took him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where his condition was described as serious. According to the cop, the man had burns on his face, neck, chest, abdomen, and both hands.

Despite the fact that sanitisers evaporate within 2-5 seconds of application, doctors warn that using a cigarette or other flame-inducing object poses a risk. Since sanitisers contain up to 62 per cent ethyl alcohol, they are dangerous and highly flammable, and hence doctors recommend that they should be used with caution and allowed to dry before lighting a fire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

alcohol-based hand sanitiser
cigarettes
Chennai
burn injuries
smoking

Related videos

What's Brewing

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

 