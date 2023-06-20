‘Used MPLADS funds to build house’: Telangana BJP MP ‘admits’ on camera

A BJP lawmaker from Telangana was caught on camera admitting that he has appropriated a part of the MPLADS funds for the construction of his house and a wedding in his family.

In a video clip that circulated on social media, Soyam Bapu Rao, while addressing a group of party workers and supporters, could be heard even saying that he “was honestly admitting the deed, which others, who resorted to such swindling earlier, would not”.

In the video, stated as from a meeting held last week, Rao supposedly said that “as I would not be valued for not possessing a house, I used some of the funds. There was also a wedding to be conducted”.

“(This is a fact), which no other leader would admit. I used it out of necessity but the earlier MPs swindled huge amounts of such funds,” the Adilabad MP could be heard telling his sympathisers who were seen applauding.

Reacting to the video clip, Rao reportedly neither denied nor confirmed the content, though suspecting the hand of his rivals within BJP in leaking/modifying the video. The MP has been facing opposition within his party at the district level.

Speaking to DH, a Telangana BJP leader said that the party MP’s “candid talk has caused big embarrassment for the party in the state election year”.

“However, Rao is refuting the audio content of the clip. We have not sought any explanation,” the leader said, indicating that the party would prefer the matter to die down.

Rao is one of the four BJP Lok Sabha MPs to have won from Telangana in 2019. Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), each Lok Sabha MP can suggest public works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.