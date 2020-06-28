Priyanka slams UP govt over starting MBBS classes

Uttar Pradesh govt's decision to start classes for MBBS students can jeopardize their safety: Priyanka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 16:27 ist

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its decision to start classes for MBBS students, saying it can jeopardise the safety of the students.

"At a time when coronavirus cases are rising across the country, UP government's decision to start classes for MBBS students can jeopardize their safety," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

The UP government should take the matter of students' safety seriously and take a decision after due consideration, she said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Students are saying that online classes are already underway, therefore, it is necessary to listen to the students, take steps for their safety and a take a decision after understanding their and their families' concerns, she said.

In a separate tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the UP government over a media report claiming mismanagement at a post-mortem house, saying despite government claims, news of terrible sufferings are coming in the wake of the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Priyanka Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19

What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19

Children more resilient against Covid-19: Lancet study

Children more resilient against Covid-19: Lancet study

Kerala: Spurt in child sexual abuse content in lockdown

Kerala: Spurt in child sexual abuse content in lockdown

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

 